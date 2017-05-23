California mom who went to every class with quadriplegic son sur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

California mom who went to every class with quadriplegic son surprised with honorary MBA

Posted: Updated:

ORANGE, Calif. (WDRB) -- A California mother of a quadriplegic graduate student spent the last few years going to every class at Chapman University with her son. She when graduation day arrived, the faculty, administration and board of trustees decided to surprise her with an honorary degree. 

Judy O'Connor wheeled her 29-year-old son Marty across the stage to accept his master of business administration degree. Then the announcer choked up, as Judy was recognized for her dedication to her son, who had suggested honoring his mother with the honorary degree.   

KTLA reports that Marty O'Connor was paralyzed in a fall down a set of stairs in 2010.  While he was attending physical therapy five times per week, he set a goal of completing graduate school. Marty was awarded a $10,000 annual scholarship through the Swim With Mike organization, which was founded by USC All-American swimmer Mike Nyeholt. He was paralyzed in a 1981 motorcycle crash. 

Once Marty enrolled in Chapman University, his mother decided to leave her teaching job in Florida and move to Southern California to help him get through his classes. She took notes, helped her son take tests and helped him navigate campus in a wheelchair. She says, "I always believed in him. I knew he could do it, and I just wanted to have his back."

Judy told a blogger for Chapman University that she loved the experience.  “I’m a geek. I love being in school,” she said. “I’m not going to lie. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.