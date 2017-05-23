Spalding University planning to buy former Kroger store on South Second Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kroger in downtown Louisville is one step closer to becoming property of Spalding University.

Officials with Spalding University say the school wants to buy the old Kroger store on South Second Street for $1,075,000.

The former Kroger store closed its doors back in January.

A spokesperson for Spalding University says they have reached a verbal agreement to buy the property.

It's a 26,000 square foot building sitting on 2.6 acres of land.

Officials with Spalding say while there is no set plan for the property, they would like to continue to expand the campus and add more green space.

Nearly 2,400 students are currently enrolled at Spalding.

University officials acknowledge that Kroger was the only grocery store in the neighborhood, so they're willing to try and fill the void by bringing in another grocer.

Rush Sherman, Spalding University's Chief Financial Officer, said, "It was a concern that we had, because we have a real heart for the people that live in this neighborhood and wanted to make sure that we did something to really support them."

The school hopes to close the deal in June or July.

