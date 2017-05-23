Michigan summer camp celebrates the gift of bacon for five days - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Michigan summer camp celebrates the gift of bacon for five days straight

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a summer camp for bacon lovers. 

Camp Bacon is a five-day event being held in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Campers get to eat a never-ending supply of bacon, attend bacon baking classes and chef forums. 

It ends with a pig roast at the Bacon Ball.

Proceeds from the camp go to local community non-profit organizations.

The camp runs from May 31 to June 4.

