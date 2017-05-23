WATCH LIVE AT 2:30 PM: LMPD to release update on case of 7-year- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE AT 2:30 PM: LMPD to release update on case of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs. 

The news conference is set to start at 2:30 p.m. Click on the video player above to watch the live stream. 

Police say Hobbs was eating a snack at the kitchen table Sunday night when he was struck in the neck by a bullet that entered the home's window. He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where he died. 

The family is planning a vigil at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the intersection of Madison and WJ Hodge Streets. Everyone is welcome to attend. 

