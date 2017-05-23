Military base closures targeted in Trump budget

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.More >>
One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.More >>
Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...More >>
Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.More >>
LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
Police say the incident happened last June.More >>
Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.More >>
The plan, unveiled Tuesday as part of the president's spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year, once again prompts questions over the future of U.S. Army’s Fort Knox and Fort Campbell installations in Kentucky.More >>
The audit was requested last fall by the Kentucky General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee, which long had raised concerns about the arena authority’s ability to make debt payments on the Yum! Center’s state-issued construction bonds.More >>
Details of the audit were not disclosed, but arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox told the board there were no major surprises in the review of its financial statements.More >>
The General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee asked for the review last October amid concerns about the arena authority’s ability to cover escalating debt payments.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
he arena authority has been negotiating a new agreement for months, hoping to lock in terms that would provide more money for annual debt costs. Arena officials view a revised lease as a key part of a broader plan to refinance construction bonds at lower interest rates as early as this summer.More >>
U of L's interim president said Monday afternoon that the university has agreed to pay at least $2.5 million more towards arena debt per year and predicted it will 'soon finalize' a new deal.More >>
In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
