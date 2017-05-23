Local teacher inspires students with costumes for the final days of school #MrHaydensCountown

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Students at Charlestown High School have an extra reason to countdown to the end of the school year. And that reason is Nate Hayden.

Hayden is the director of choirs, and he's one of those teachers students will always remember. Each year, he counts down the final ten days of classes by wearing a different goofy costume each day. Really goofy. With the countdown underway, Hayden is proudly leaving dignity behind and dressing up each day.

His Facebook page shows him as a bumblebee, a pirate and even a giraffe pacing on the sidewalk outside the school. And there are several more days to go.

Hayden uses several hashtags on his costume posts including #MrHaydensCountdown #GCCSpride #BeGreater

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.