Instacart allows Kentuckiana users to grocery shop without leaving the house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Instacart allows customers to grocery shop without leaving the house, and its now offered in Louisville, Middletown, Prospect, Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany.

Users can enter their zip code in the app or on the website, select a grocery store, create account and start shopping. They can choose from stores like Wholefoods, Kroger, Costco, Meijer or Petco. Users do not need to have a membership to order from Costco. It’s free for the first year, and there is a fee of $99 per year after that, or $14.99 per month.

The service has created 60 jobs in Louisville, with a minimum wage of $8.50 per delivery.

“Instacart shoppers are independent contractors and get paid per delivery, so wages vary by shopper,” Instacart representative Andrea Toch said. “The more efficient shoppers tend to make a little bit more.”

“Our shoppers get to pick their schedule, when they want to work and when it best suits their time,” Instacart Kentucky Operations Manager Kevin Duff said.

When a user submits a grocery list, a shopper will get an alert on his or her smartphone to head to the store. The food will be delivered in a little as an hour, or whenever its scheduled.

The app started in San Francisco and is now in more than 45 cities.

