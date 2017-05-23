Instacart allows Kentuckiana users to grocery shop without leaving the house

Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

Instacart allows customers to grocery shop without leaving the house, and its now offered in Louisville, Middletown, Prospect, Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany.

Users can enter their zip code in the app or on the website, select a grocery store, create account and start shopping. They can choose from stores like Wholefoods, Kroger, Costco, Meijer or Petco. Users do not need to have a membership to order from Costco. It’s free for the first year, and there is a fee of $99 per year after that, or $14.99 per month.

The service has created 60 jobs in Louisville, with a minimum wage of $8.50 per delivery.

“Instacart shoppers are independent contractors and get paid per delivery, so wages vary by shopper,” Instacart representative Andrea Toch said. “The more efficient shoppers tend to make a little bit more.”

“Our shoppers get to pick their schedule, when they want to work and when it best suits their time,” Instacart Kentucky Operations Manager Kevin Duff said.

When a user submits a grocery list, a shopper will get an alert on his or her smartphone to head to the store. The food will be delivered in a little as an hour, or whenever its scheduled.

The app started in San Francisco and is now in more than 45 cities.

