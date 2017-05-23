Fallen Indiana troopers honored at Sellersburg ceremony - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fallen Indiana troopers honored at Sellersburg ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police paid tribute to fallen officers Tuesday morning.  

Troopers took part in the memorial service at the Sellersburg State Police Post. Each fallen Indiana troopers' name was read out loud as well as their dates of service and how they died.

"We're here to honor those that were killed in the line of duty, and we want those family members of those deceased to understand we still remember them and still appreciate the sacrifice that they're actually living with every single day of their lives," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin. 

Each May, Indiana State Police place blue flags with each trooper's information on their graves. 

This year, flags were also given to the troopers' family. 

