Frustrated southern Indiana sheriff calls upon Congress to change federal gun law

Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.

Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

UPDATE | Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

UPDATE | Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.

"There are some people who will target us," he said. "For us to leave our weapon behind is just crazy."

But all those credentials couldn't get his gun past the guard during a recent trip to the Social Security Office in New Albany.

"I said, 'It's part of my uniform. We carry guns all the time,'" Loop recalled. "He said, 'We're not going to wait on you. It's federal rules. Nobody can bring a firearm in here.'"

Similar stories come from other officers at the VA health center in town. So Loop was fed up, and he called Congress.

"Now this same federal facility, in the event of an emergency, would call up him to respond with his weapon in tow, but wouldn't allow him in a non-emergency situation to conduct his business as an armed police officer," Indiana 9th District Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth just sponsored HR 2561, also known as the P.O.L.I.C.E. Act. It stands for Protecting Officers of the Law in Civilian Establishments.

"It is agency by agency, something that we are clearing up with the P.O.L.I.C.E. Act and ensuring our trusted police officers can in fact carry their duty weapons and don't have to go through a parking lot unarmed and risk being a target," Hollingsworth said.

Though guns spark a national debate.

"I'm not sure they'd ever need it there, but I do think they should be allowed to have it on them," said Effie Allen, a southern Indiana voter. "That's their right."

And the last time firearm legislation came through Congress, it triggered a sit-in on the House floor.

"Standing by our police officers is hugely Important ,and so i think we will get support on both sides of the aisle," Hollingsworth said.

Loop said that call was not about politics, but rather public safety.

"We're police officers 24 hours a day, and the citizens expect us to react whether we are off duty or on duty," Loop said.

The P.O.L.I.C.E. Act is currently sitting in house Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.