Adoption reform panel says it will 'do what is best' for Kentucky children

LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

WATCH LIVE AT 2:30 PM: LMPD to release update on case of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

UPDATE | Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A panel of state lawmakers appointed by House Speaker Jeff Hoover to fix Kentucky’s adoption system got down to work Tuesday at the State Capitol.

“Our hope is to do what is best for the families and the children of this state,” said co-chair Rep. David Meade (R-Stanford) as the work group held its first meeting.

Gov. Matt Bevin has made adoption reform a priority.

Bevin said he and his wife Glenna adopted four international children after their application for a local adoption was tied up in red tape and ultimately denied because they already had five birth children.

At Tuesday's meeting, the work group first heard from family court judges and adoption attorneys. Judge Elaine Spainhour told lawmakers the most pressing need is money to hire more social workers.

“We've got social workers that have 40 families on their caseloads, and that is a time bomb looking for a place to go off,” Spainhour said.

But Meade will not commit to any new spending just yet.

“I'm not sure yet that we're ready to dive into the money situation and talk about the budget,” he told reporters.

But the committee's co-chair says with a budget session looming, that conversation eventually has to happen.

“There does seem to be a lot of interest on both sides of the aisle here in the House about putting kids first,” Rep. Joni Jenkins (D-Louisville) said.

For now, lawmakers are focusing on ideas that do not require more spending, such as laws expanding the rights of foster parents.

“In my state, my home state, there is nobody who is more discriminated against than a foster parent,” Family Court Judge Marie Hellard said.

Others called for cutting red tape to streamline the process.

“I just think leaving kids in foster care for two, three, four, five years is a terrible injustice to children,” adoption attorney Mitch Charney said.

Spainhour summed up the importance of lawmakers getting this right.

“There is nothing worse than a failed adoption," she said. "It's just horrible. Horrible, horrible, horrible.”

The group plans to meet every month and hear testimony from others involved in the adoption process, including social workers and foster parents. It has a December deadline to come up proposals to take to the entire General Assembly next year.

Both Meade and Jenkins said they are not sure how closely the panel will work with Bevin’s new adoption “czar.”

Bevin hired Dan Dumas, who was senior vice president at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, under a $240,000 contract.

Dumas will begin his duties next month and did not attend the work group meeting.

