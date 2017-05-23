KFC makes special delivery to Kammerer Middle School student and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KFC makes special delivery to Kammerer Middle School student and her class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school student takes her concerns straight to KFC's top executives, and gets a finger licking delivery in return.

Victoria Ballard is an 8th grader at Kammerer Middle School, and she's a big fan of fried chicken--specifically KFC. 

Victoria's dad just happens to be a Yum! Brands shareholder, so she tagged along to the company's annual meeting last week to ask a question. 

During the Q & A part of he meeting she asked why students at her school are served restaurant pizza for special occasions but not KFC chicken.  

The CEO listened and made a promise to deliver KFC to her class of about 30 students. KFC's mascot, the Bucket, helped make the lunchtime delivery. 

