Concerns over curdled milk in Trimble County High School lunchroom spread to Facebook

LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

WATCH LIVE AT 2:30 PM: LMPD to release update on case of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

UPDATE | Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – A video swirling around Facebook appears to show curdled milk that students were served at Trimble County High School, but school leaders are refuting that claim.

The post was made around 9:30 p.m. Monday. As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, it had been shared 482 times.

“(Facebook) is just something that is a platform that anybody can post anything true or not,” said Trimble County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle. “There's a lot of people sitting there waiting for it to come across, and they'll believe anything.”

In the post, a student claims they were only served french fries and a banana for lunch on Monday. The post also includes a video of “chunky” chocolate milk.

“Not only do they serve us things that aren't tasteful, they serve things that won't fill you up, smells bad, or has an expiration date that expired weeks or months ago,” the post says.

However, Miracle says much of that post was incorrect.

“Their choices yesterday were not just a bowl of fries and a banana," he said. "They had a choice between corn dog or chili cheese fries. There were about 4 different kinds of fruit, so they had a large selection.”

The milk, he admits, has created past problems, but he said those were dealt with months ago.

“We did have an issue with that particular milk company in January,” Miracle said. “Students brought it to our attention, and we discarded that milk, and we haven't had any issues since.”

The student who posted the video said she took the video of the milk on March 31. A time-stamped version of the video sent to WDRB News confirmed that.

According to records on file with the North Central Health District, Trimble County High School scored a 97 out of 100 on it’s latest health inspection in March of this year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.