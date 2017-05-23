Concerns over curdled milk in Trimble County High School lunchro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Concerns over curdled milk in Trimble County High School lunchroom spread to Facebook

Posted: Updated:

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – A video swirling around Facebook appears to show curdled milk that students were served at Trimble County High School, but school leaders are refuting that claim.

The post was made around 9:30 p.m. Monday. As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, it had been shared 482 times.

“(Facebook) is just something that is a platform that anybody can post anything true or not,” said Trimble County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle. “There's a lot of people sitting there waiting for it to come across, and they'll believe anything.”

In the post, a student claims they were only served french fries and a banana for lunch on Monday. The post also includes a video of “chunky” chocolate milk.

“Not only do they serve us things that aren't tasteful, they serve things that won't fill you up, smells bad, or has an expiration date that expired weeks or months ago,” the post says.

However, Miracle says much of that post was incorrect.

“Their choices yesterday were not just a bowl of fries and a banana," he said. "They had a choice between corn dog or chili cheese fries. There were about 4 different kinds of fruit, so they had a large selection.”

The milk, he admits, has created past problems, but he said those were dealt with months ago.

“We did have an issue with that particular milk company in January,” Miracle said. “Students brought it to our attention, and we discarded that milk, and we haven't had any issues since.”

The student who posted the video said she took the video of the milk on March 31. A time-stamped version of the video sent to WDRB News confirmed that.

According to records on file with the North Central Health District, Trimble County High School scored a 97 out of 100 on it’s latest health inspection in March of this year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.