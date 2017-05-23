KSP searching for Louisville man missing after being released fr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP searching for Louisville man missing after being released from jail

Posted: Updated:
Jawad Alesachara, 54, of Louisville, was last seen on Friday when he was released from the Carroll County Detention Center. Jawad Alesachara, 54, of Louisville, was last seen on Friday when he was released from the Carroll County Detention Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police needs the public's help in locating a missing person.

Jawad Alesachara, 54, of Louisville, was last seen on Friday when he was released from the Carroll County Detention Center.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and a beard.

Alesachara is on medication and KSP said he is in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.