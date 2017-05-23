Report: Rival company approaches Louisville's Brown-Forman with - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report: Rival company approaches Louisville's Brown-Forman with takeover interest

Posted: Updated:
Brown-Forman's headquarters on Dixie Highway in Louisville Brown-Forman's headquarters on Dixie Highway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. has been approached by rival Constellation Brands about a takeover, but the Brown-Forman told its rival that it isn’t interested in selling, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Constellation Brands, the maker of Corona beer, remains interested in Brown-Forman, according to CNBC.

“We don’t comment on market rumors or speculation,” Brown-Forman spokesman Phil Lynch told WDRB.

Brown-Forman is controlled by the Brown family of Louisville, who own a majority of the company’s Class A voting shares. George Garvin Brown founded the company in 1870.

The company is worth over $20 billion, based on its stock price.

Brown-Forman’s Class B common shares shot up and then fell back on Tuesday amid takeover rumors.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.