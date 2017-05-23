Jason Ellis' former K-9 partner, Figo, dies in his sleep - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jason Ellis' former K-9 partner, Figo, dies in his sleep

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Police is mourning the loss of beloved K-9 Figo.

The "Friends of Figo" Facebook page says the German Shepherd died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday after being diagnosed with hip dysplasia and severe arthritis.

Figo was the partner of fallen officer Jason Ellis, who was killed in 2013.

He gained worldwide attention at officer Ellis' funeral, when he put his paw up to Ellis' casket. After Ellis' death, Figo lived with his widow's mother.

Thursday will mark four years since Ellis was murdered. His case remains unsolved.

