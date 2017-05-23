New animal statues draw people to small southern Indiana town - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Washington is a town of less than 1,000, but lately it's seemed more like a zoo.

New animal statues position about three weeks ago are literally stopping traffic.

Main Street got a new mustang first. Since that's the local high school mascot, no one asked a ton of questions. But when a giant trout made its way to the hardware store and a cow ended up in front of the steakhouse, people started talking, and word spread fast.

"Everybody reaching out on Facebook, little kids stopping by, making their parents stop," Logan Hostettler said. "The local community, the local business, has thrived on it."

That was the exact plan he and Jimmy Woods crafted to get people to New Washington.

"It has worked tremendously," Hostettler said. 

"A lot of people are stopping and taking notice that New Washington exists, and that it's a nice place to be," business owner Sharon Routh said.

Woods makes the fiber glass statues at "Concrete Lady." Just in case you're driving by and wondering, all nine of them total up to $20,000. 

If the statues aren't enough, soon there will be a lot of Bigfoot sightings in New Washington too.  

Woods and Hostettler are starting a contest. They'll hide a giant Sasquatch statue, and the people who find it and snap a pic will get deals at area restaurants and stores. 

The statues won't be up forever. They're coming down in September. The highest bidders will take them home, and the money will be spent to buy a new flagpole. 

