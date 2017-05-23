New animal statues draw people to small southern Indiana town

LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

WATCH LIVE AT 2:30 PM: LMPD to release update on case of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

UPDATE | Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Washington is a town of less than 1,000, but lately it's seemed more like a zoo.

New animal statues position about three weeks ago are literally stopping traffic.

Main Street got a new mustang first. Since that's the local high school mascot, no one asked a ton of questions. But when a giant trout made its way to the hardware store and a cow ended up in front of the steakhouse, people started talking, and word spread fast.

"Everybody reaching out on Facebook, little kids stopping by, making their parents stop," Logan Hostettler said. "The local community, the local business, has thrived on it."

That was the exact plan he and Jimmy Woods crafted to get people to New Washington.

"It has worked tremendously," Hostettler said.

"A lot of people are stopping and taking notice that New Washington exists, and that it's a nice place to be," business owner Sharon Routh said.

Woods makes the fiber glass statues at "Concrete Lady." Just in case you're driving by and wondering, all nine of them total up to $20,000.

If the statues aren't enough, soon there will be a lot of Bigfoot sightings in New Washington too.

Woods and Hostettler are starting a contest. They'll hide a giant Sasquatch statue, and the people who find it and snap a pic will get deals at area restaurants and stores.

The statues won't be up forever. They're coming down in September. The highest bidders will take them home, and the money will be spent to buy a new flagpole.

