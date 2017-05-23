Expansion of Louisville's family literacy program targets violen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Expansion of Louisville's family literacy program targets violence and poverty


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville city leaders announced an expansion Tuesday that could help reduced violence and poverty.

The goal is to teach adults and children to learn together. And so far, it has worked in Louisville and other cities across the country.

"I was doing a lot of bad things," said Deraldo Hall, who is in the National Center for Families Learning program.

Hall, 23, doesn't look or sound like what he has been through it life.

"Well, I didn't actually drop out of school," he said. "I was forced out of school by my principal."

Five years ago, he was 18 with no high school diploma and the first of five children on the way.

"It kind of clicked in my head that I needed to do something else with my life," Hall said.

That "something else" led him to 2-not-1, a local organization that mentors young fathers and changed Hall's thinking.

"I just kind of thought to myself, what kind of man do I want to be to my son?" he said. "What kind of man do I want my son to look at?"

On Tuesday, city leaders announced the expansion of the National Center for Families Learning, or NCFL. The expansion now includes 2-not-1, the Louisville Urban League and five other sites.

"This announcement is going to help so many children and families in our community," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "It has proven to do so around the country."

The NCFL family learning model teaches adults and children to learn and problem-solve together with a goal of reducing poverty and violence.

"Families come together, and they go through a six-step process," said Sharon Darling, Founder and President of the NCFL. "They learn problem-solving skills, but they also solve problems together in their community."

Hall shared his story during Tuesday's expansion announcement.

"I joined NCFL family learning because I didn't have much support growing up," he said. "I really feel like this has helped me be a better teacher -- not only a better parent but a better teacher to my kids."

Hall also shared his motivation for getting his GED, earning a college scholarship and marrying the mother of his children.

"I want my kinds to live in a world where they won't have to worry about violence," he said.

