Expansion of Louisville's family literacy program targets violence and poverty

LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

WATCH LIVE AT 2:30 PM: LMPD to release update on case of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

UPDATE | Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

Five years ago, Deraldo Hall was 18 with no high school diploma and the first of five children on the way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville city leaders announced an expansion Tuesday that could help reduced violence and poverty.

The goal is to teach adults and children to learn together. And so far, it has worked in Louisville and other cities across the country.

"I was doing a lot of bad things," said Deraldo Hall, who is in the National Center for Families Learning program.

Hall, 23, doesn't look or sound like what he has been through it life.

"Well, I didn't actually drop out of school," he said. "I was forced out of school by my principal."

Five years ago, he was 18 with no high school diploma and the first of five children on the way.

"It kind of clicked in my head that I needed to do something else with my life," Hall said.

That "something else" led him to 2-not-1, a local organization that mentors young fathers and changed Hall's thinking.

"I just kind of thought to myself, what kind of man do I want to be to my son?" he said. "What kind of man do I want my son to look at?"

On Tuesday, city leaders announced the expansion of the National Center for Families Learning, or NCFL. The expansion now includes 2-not-1, the Louisville Urban League and five other sites.

"This announcement is going to help so many children and families in our community," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "It has proven to do so around the country."

The NCFL family learning model teaches adults and children to learn and problem-solve together with a goal of reducing poverty and violence.

"Families come together, and they go through a six-step process," said Sharon Darling, Founder and President of the NCFL. "They learn problem-solving skills, but they also solve problems together in their community."

Hall shared his story during Tuesday's expansion announcement.

"I joined NCFL family learning because I didn't have much support growing up," he said. "I really feel like this has helped me be a better teacher -- not only a better parent but a better teacher to my kids."

Hall also shared his motivation for getting his GED, earning a college scholarship and marrying the mother of his children.

"I want my kinds to live in a world where they won't have to worry about violence," he said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.