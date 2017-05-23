JCPS graduation schedule: 6,344 students will earn diplomas this - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS graduation schedule: 6,344 students will earn diplomas this week



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of seniors in Jefferson County Public Schools will earn diplomas in dozens of graduation ceremonies that will begin Wednesday evening.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens told school board members on Tuesday night that an estimated 6,344 students will earn diplomas this year.

Here is the JCPS graduation schedule for the Class of 2017:

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

  • Jefferson County High, 4 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)
  • Waggener High, 4 p.m. at East Hall
  • Eastern High, 5 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Doss High, 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Iroquois High, 5 p.m. at the Iroquois Amphitheater
  • Phoenix School of Discovery, 7 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)
  • duPont Manual, 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Jeffersontown High, 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Thursday, May 25, 2017

  • Academy @ Shawnee, 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)
  • Moore High, 9 a.m. at East Hall
  • Western High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Ballard High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
  • The Brown School, 12 p.m. at the school
  • Pleasure Ridge Park High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Southern High, 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Liberty High, 12 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)
  • Central High, 3 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Seneca High 3 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Atherton High, 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Valley High, 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Friday, May 26, 2017

  • Louisville Male High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Fern Creek High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
  • Butler High 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
  • Fairdale High 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

