JCPS graduation schedule: 6,344 students will earn diplomas this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of seniors in Jefferson County Public Schools will earn diplomas in dozens of graduation ceremonies that will begin Wednesday evening.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens told school board members on Tuesday night that an estimated 6,344 students will earn diplomas this year.

Here is the JCPS graduation schedule for the Class of 2017:

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Jefferson County High, 4 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)

Waggener High, 4 p.m. at East Hall

Eastern High, 5 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Doss High, 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Iroquois High, 5 p.m. at the Iroquois Amphitheater

Phoenix School of Discovery, 7 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)

duPont Manual, 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Jeffersontown High, 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Academy @ Shawnee, 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)

Moore High, 9 a.m. at East Hall

Western High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Ballard High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

The Brown School, 12 p.m. at the school

Pleasure Ridge Park High, 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Southern High, 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Liberty High, 12 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium (Gheens Academy)

Central High, 3 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Seneca High 3 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Atherton High, 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Valley High, 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Friday, May 26, 2017

Louisville Male High, 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Fern Creek High, 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Butler High 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Fairdale High 12 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News.

