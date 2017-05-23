LMPD still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run last month - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run last month

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than a month, LMPD is still looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run.

Detectives need your help finding the suspect's car and whoever was behind the wheel on April 22.

The driver reportedly hit and killed 35-year-old Monedria Malone around 5 a.m. on East Indian Trail near Jennings Lane. Police say they believe the driver checked the damage and then took off with the airbag deployed. 

The car is described as a two-door Honda or Kia, but LMPD said they believe several other cars were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

