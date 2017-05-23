Hundreds of balloons released in memory of 7-year-old boy shot and killed

Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – It was an emotional moment Tuesday as hundreds of balloons were released in memory of a 7-year old boy who was shot and killed Sunday in his Russell neighborhood home.

Hundreds of family, friends and neighbors of Dequante Hobbs Jr. met outside the home where he was shot and killed by a stray bullet. Candles and teddy bears were placed on the front steps at the Madison Street home.

“This is it for us. Dear God. It’s too close to home,” said Tysanna Dozier, who lives across the street with her six children. “I have been here 11 years, and this is the worst this year, and I am just ready to go with my family. This is terrible.”

Before the vigil, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad stopped by the home to talk with children who were friends with Hobbs.

“That poor child couldn’t have been doing anything more innocent than anyone else – having a piece of cake, playing with his iPad, sitting in his house," Conrad said. "That is place where people should be safe."

After a countdown, several hundred balloons were released as a cheer came from the crowd that was so big it shut down the street and overflowed into neighboring lawns.

Earlier on Tuesday, LMPD’s Homicide Unit called a press conference to send out a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“If this was your child, I guarantee you would hope and pray that someone with an answer would come forward and help us resolve this,” said LMPD Det. Stephen Snider. “I am pleading with you, if you were there and you know who you are, you know that this was, I am sure, an unintended target. You were there. You saw what happened. You know what happened.”

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

