Hundreds of balloons released in memory of 7-year-old boy shot a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of balloons released in memory of 7-year-old boy shot and killed

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – It was an emotional moment Tuesday as hundreds of balloons were released in memory of a 7-year old boy who was shot and killed Sunday in his Russell neighborhood home. 

Hundreds of family, friends and neighbors of Dequante Hobbs Jr. met outside the home where he was shot and killed by a stray bullet. Candles and teddy bears were placed on the front steps at the Madison Street home.

“This is it for us. Dear God. It’s too close to home,” said Tysanna Dozier, who lives across the street with her six children. “I have been here 11 years, and this is the worst this year, and I am just ready to go with my family. This is terrible.”

Before the vigil, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad stopped by the home to talk with children who were friends with Hobbs.

“That poor child couldn’t have been doing anything more innocent than anyone else – having a piece of cake, playing with his iPad, sitting in his house," Conrad said. "That is place where people should be safe."

After a countdown, several hundred balloons were released as a cheer came from the crowd that was so big it shut down the street and overflowed into neighboring lawns.

Earlier on Tuesday, LMPD’s Homicide Unit called a press conference to send out a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“If this was your child, I guarantee you would hope and pray that someone with an answer would come forward and help us resolve this,” said LMPD Det. Stephen Snider. “I am pleading with you, if you were there and you know who you are, you know that this was, I am sure, an unintended target. You were there. You saw what happened. You know what happened.”

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Related Stories:

RAW VIDEO | Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murder 'unacceptable'; pledges to announce solutions

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.