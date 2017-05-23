Clarksville Police Department reinstates body cameras after law - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville Police Department reinstates body cameras after law halted program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana law shut down the Clarksville Police Department’s body camera program nearly a year ago.

But the department will soon bring the devices back.

Assistant Chief David Kirby said officers stopped using body cameras in June of 2016.

“Any officer that’s been vindicated by his video is definitely one that wants his camera back,” Kirby said.

A new law required the department to store video for 190 days. Previously, Clarksville was holding onto raw footage for only30 days.

The law also put in requirements for redacting personal information like birth dates or social security numbers.

But earlier this month, the town council approved $73,000 in funding for three years. The money covers the price of 50 cameras and cloud storage of the footage.

Kirby said the yearly cost to store all the video on site made restoring the program more difficult.  

"It was just astronomical for us to afford to do it,” Kirby said. “Some of these services, we were looking at were anywhere from $36,000 to $54,000 a year just to store body camera footage."

All 40 patrol officers will have body cameras as well as all reserve officers.

The department hopes to have all the cameras in use by the end of July.

