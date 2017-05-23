JCPS looks at possible changes to student discipline codes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS looks at possible changes to student discipline codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.

The district is looking at how they can still help those students who do get in trouble.

"We're going to have to do something better," Assistant Superintendent Katy Zeitz said. "We just need to continue to explore what the real issues are to get to better."

Board member Linda Duncan thinks some rules need more context.

"We gave parents directions. We give kids directions on what to do and how to handle bullying,"Duncan said. "We need to go a little more in detail."

Duncan wants to add details to report bullying so the protocol is more clear for students and parents. She also thinks the district should better outline punishments for students who bring weapons on school property.

"Our special needs kids have sometimes come back in 45 days when they've had weapons at school, and federal law leads everybody to believe they're supposed to be out for an entire year," Duncan said.

Zeitz talked about more consistency for out-of-school suspension procedures to help alleviate overcrowded alternative schools.

"Those teachers work very, very hard, and when we fill their classrooms with too many kids, that's an unsafe situation," Zeitz said.

Duncan said the district needs to look at finding another facility to serve kids with behavior problems.

"Kids need to see that there are consequences," Duncan said. "And they need to know their needs will be met someplace else."

