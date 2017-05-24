What's next for JCPS - WDRB 41 Louisville News

What's next for JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Wednesday May 24 is the last day of school for thousands of JCPS students. When they return to school in August, they will notice a few changes.

Central High School will the first public Montessori high school program in Kentucky. It will start with about 50 9th grade students in the program.

New magnet programs were also approved for the Youth Performing Arts School at duPont Manual High, Brandeis Elementary and Olmsted Academy North.

Five additional schools will offer free meals to all students next year, while the cost of lunch will increase by a few cents, at 13 schools.

There are currently five Elementary schools that need principals next year. They are: Alex Kennedy, Schaffner, Young, Byck, and Frayser Elementary schools.

Also next year, state education officials will begin the process of writing regulations that will govern everything from charter school applications....to student enrollment.

