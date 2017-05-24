What's next for JCPS

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.More >>
One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.More >>
At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.More >>
Bardstown Police is mourning the loss of beloved K-9 Figo.More >>
One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.More >>
Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...More >>
Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
