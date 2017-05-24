Mt. Washington man accused of filming nude woman in Planet Fitness tanning booth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he shot video of a nude woman while she was tanning at Planet Fitness.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Nov. 14, at the Planet Fitness at 3560 Hurstbourne Parkway, near Six Mile Lane.

Police say the woman was completely nude inside a private tanning room at the facility, when she looked up and saw someone holding a cell phone over the wall from the room next to her.

The woman immediately said, "What are you doing?" and the phone disappeared, according to police.

She then put her clothes back on and reported the incident to the staff of Planet Fitness.

The staff was eventually able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Dalton Hendren -- a complete stranger to the woman. A report was filed. On Friday, May 19, a criminal summons was issued, and that summons was served at Hendren's Mt. Washington home on Tuesday morning.

Hendren has been charged with one count of voyeurism -- a misdemeanor charge. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 8.

