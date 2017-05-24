Louisville man facing assault charge after victim severely beaten with baseball bat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a Louisville man has been summoned to appear in court on a charge of first-degree assault.

According to a complaint, 34-year-old John McCloud and an unidentified co-defendant, allegedly beat a victim with a baseball bat, "causing serious physical injuries to the victim."

The complaint says the alleged incident happened on May 9.

According to the summons report, the victim was visiting the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway, near Virginia Avenue.

Officials say McCloud gave his co-defendant a baseball bat. The co-defendant began hitting the victim "about the head, legs and body with the bat," according to the summons.

Authorities say police were called, but both McCloud and the co-defendant fled before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital to be treated for two broken legs and a broken arm. The summons also states the victim suffered head lacerations to the head which required staples. The victim underwent surgery and remains hospitalized, according to authorities.

McCloud is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

