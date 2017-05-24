STUDY: "Magic Mushrooms" are the safest of recreational drugs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

STUDY: "Magic Mushrooms" are the safest of recreational drugs



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- So-called "magic mushrooms" could be the safest of recreational drugs, according to the 2017 Global Drug Study. 

People taking mushrooms, clinically called psilocybin, in the past year needed medical treatment less often than users of ecstasy, LSD or cocaine.  One of the most risky drugs was synthetic cannabis, according to the survey. 

Researchers in the study interviewed almost 120,000 people in 50 countries in the world’s biggest annual drug survey.  Britain's The Guardian reports that questions cover the types of substances people take, patterns of use and whether they experienced any negative effects.

Scientists say brain scans show psychedelic drugs induce 'heightened state of consciousness.'  Outside of recreational use, magic mushrooms have been shown in clinical trials to treat severe depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Adam Winstock is a addiction psychiatrist that founded the Global Drug Survey.  He says the biggest danger is picking and eating the wrong mushrooms, which can be poisonous. Winstock says psilocybin is rarely toxic, but he says they aren't harmless, especially if they are mixed with alcohol or taken in risky settings. 

One of the riskiest drugs, according to the survey, was synthetic cannabis also known as "spice" and "black mamba." Over one in 30 of users in the survey sought emergency medical treatment . Crystal methamphetamine is a close second.  The numbers go up with frequent users. 

