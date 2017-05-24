SLIDESHOW: Hundreds of motorcyclists stop in Louisville during cross-country trip to thank veterans

After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.

After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.

A new law may be making the fight with juvenile crime in Louisville a tougher battle to win.

At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.

JCPS looks at possible changes to student discipline codes

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.

Coroner's office needs public's help locating next of kin for Louisville woman

Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people on motorcycles made their way to Louisville Wednesday as part of this year's "Run For the Wall" -- an event to honor and thank local veterans.

Engines roared at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, but that was just one stop for riders. Their final destination is Washington, D.C.

Riders are putting more than 2,500 miles on their bikes, starting in California and making stops all across the country, including right here in Louisville. They making the ride in order to shake hands with -- and personally thank -- the local men and women who served our country.

The ride includes three different groups, each visiting about 50 VA Centers, hospitals, and VFW posts all across the country.

Pete Moyes is a second-time rider from southern California.

"We get welcomed everywhere we go," Moyes said. "We get parades everywhere we go. We are the parade everywhere we go."

Moyes never served, but says the ride is emotional -- especially when he thinks about his friends and family members who did.

"The first time when I rode last year, there were times I literally couldn't talk," Moyes said. "I'm glad I didn't have anybody I had to speak to, because it was tough. It's really overwhelming at times."

The ride ends Friday in Washington D.C.

On Sunday, the Ride For The Wall meets up with the Rolling Thunder Parade to make their way to Vietnam Memorial Wall.

This is the 29th year for the ride.

