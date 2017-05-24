SLIDESHOW: Hundreds of motorcyclists stop in Louisville during cross-country trip to thank veterans

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.More >>
The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.More >>
One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.More >>
One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.More >>
Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...More >>
Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.More >>
At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.More >>
At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.More >>
Bardstown Police is mourning the loss of beloved K-9 Figo.More >>
Bardstown Police is mourning the loss of beloved K-9 Figo.More >>
A new law may be making the fight with juvenile crime in Louisville a tougher battle to win.More >>
A new law may be making the fight with juvenile crime in Louisville a tougher battle to win.More >>
After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.More >>
After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.More >>