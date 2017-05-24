SLIDESHOW: Hundreds of motorcyclists stop in Louisville during c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SLIDESHOW: Hundreds of motorcyclists stop in Louisville during cross-country trip to thank veterans

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people on motorcycles made their way to Louisville Wednesday as part of this year's "Run For the Wall" -- an event to honor and thank local veterans.

Engines roared at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, but that was just one stop for riders. Their final destination is Washington, D.C.

Riders are putting more than 2,500 miles on their bikes, starting in California and making stops all across the country, including right here in Louisville. They making the ride in order to shake hands with -- and personally thank -- the local men and women who served our country.

The ride includes three different groups, each visiting about 50 VA Centers, hospitals, and VFW posts all across the country.

Pete Moyes is a second-time rider from southern California.

"We get welcomed everywhere we go," Moyes said. "We get parades everywhere we go. We are the parade everywhere we go."

Moyes never served, but says the ride is emotional -- especially when he thinks about his friends and family members who did.

"The first time when I rode last year, there were times I literally couldn't talk," Moyes said. "I'm glad I didn't have anybody I had to speak to, because it was tough. It's really overwhelming at times."

The ride ends Friday in Washington D.C.

On Sunday, the Ride For The Wall meets up with the Rolling Thunder Parade to make their way to Vietnam Memorial Wall.

This is the 29th year for the ride.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

