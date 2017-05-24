RECALL: Graco recalls more than 25,000 car seats that put childr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RECALL: Graco recalls more than 25,000 car seats that put children at risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graco is issuing a nationwide recall of one of it's most popular car seats. 

The National Highway Transportation Safety posted the recall for more than 25,000 Graco My Ride 65 convertible car seats.  The organization says a fault in the webbing could tear under the seat. That leaves the child inadequately restrained and at risk of injury. 

The model numbers for the Graco My Ride 65 products being recalled include models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. 

Graco is notifying owners, and dealers will provide consumers with a replacement harness, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2017. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236  or go to www.safercar.gov.

