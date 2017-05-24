New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investme - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new call center in south Louisville is expected to hire 400 people. 

The grand opening of the Diversified Consultants call center was Wednesday morning. The company is an accounts receivable management company, and says it'll bring $6.5 million in investment to Louisville and will create up to 1,000 jobs. 

DCI is leasing a 60,000 sq. ft. building in the Commerce Crossings business park. 

