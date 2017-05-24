Dachshund Club of America brings canine competition to Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dachshund Club of America have gathered more than 500 friendly canines in one place.

The Dachshund Club of America National Specialty is the largest and most important dog show for the breed in the United States.

Dachshunds and their owners will meet and greet the public Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crown Plaza Hotel at 830 Phillips Lane.

Show attendees will be able to learn about the breed and talk with responsible owners and breeders at the Education and Information Booth.

See a variety of dogs representing the three coat types - Smooth, Longhaired and Wirehaired - and the two sizes - Miniature and Standard.

They will be at the booth for visitors to play with and pet.

Each will be competing for Best of Breed.

Watch Dachshunds compete in Rally, a sport that includes a course of 10-20 signs that dog and owner must compete as a team.

Check out Dachshunds competing in Obedience, a sport where dogs sit, down, stay, heel, jump, retrieve and perform other exercises.

Admission is FREE. Click here for more information.

