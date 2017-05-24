Does this look fake to you? Owensboro Police warn of counterfeit bills...

After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.

After arguably the conference's best season ever, ACC commissioner John Swofford is excited about its future, and talked about it Tuesday in an interview with WDRB.

A new law may be making the fight with juvenile crime in Louisville a tougher battle to win.

A new law may be making the fight with juvenile crime in Louisville a tougher battle to win.

At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.

At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.

JCPS looks at possible changes to student discipline codes

JCPS looks at possible changes to student discipline codes

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.

Coroner's office needs public's help locating next of kin for Louisville woman

Coroner's office needs public's help locating next of kin for Louisville woman

Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...

Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Owensboro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash.

According to a news release from the police department, there have been several cases in the area in which fake $100 bills have been used to pay for goods or services.

"The Owensboro Police Department is bringing this to the community's attention in an attempt to stop the circulation of these items," the news release states. "In all cases, these bills are clearly marked with a red foreign script and should not be considered legal tender."

Pictures of the counterfeit bills -- including the red script referenced above -- are included with this story.

If anyone receives any of the fake bills, they are asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888.

Anyone with any information on the origin of the fake money can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.