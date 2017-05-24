Does this look fake to you? Owensboro Police warn of counterfeit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Does this look fake to you? Owensboro Police warn of counterfeit bills...

Posted: Updated:
Photo by: Owensboro Police Department Photo by: Owensboro Police Department
Photo by: Owensboro Police Department Photo by: Owensboro Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Owensboro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash.

According to a news release from the police department, there have been several cases in the area in which fake $100 bills have been used to pay for goods or services.

"The Owensboro Police Department is bringing this to the community's attention in an attempt to stop the circulation of these items," the news release states. "In all cases, these bills are clearly marked with a red foreign script and should not be considered legal tender."

Pictures of the counterfeit bills -- including the red script referenced above -- are included with this story.

If anyone receives any of the fake bills, they are asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888. 

Anyone with any information on the origin of the fake money can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.