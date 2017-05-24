Louisville man accused of scamming elderly woman out of $13,000 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of scamming elderly woman out of $13,000

Wallace Begley (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Wallace Begley (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with theft by deception after police say he and an accomplice ran off with $13,000 an elderly woman paid them for work that was never performed.

According to Louisville Metro Police, 56-year-old Wallace Begley and his unnamed accomplice were hired to do home improvements for the victim, including painting and the installation of new countertops. The elderly woman paid them $13,000 up front to do the work.

Police say Begley and his accomplice would come to the home and "act like they were working," "tearing up" the home.

Not only did they not finish the work, according to police, they also left a mess at the home.

"The [victim's] electricity doesn't work, her door does not close, and [her] home is torn up," police say in an arrest report.

Begley was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with theft by deception. The identity and status of his alleged accomplice is not known.

