CRAWFORD | After NCAA process ends, Louisville must participate in ACC review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Even when the NCAA process is over for the University of Louisville, school officials will have one more obligation.

On Tuesday, when a reporter asked Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino about his experience in the school’s 11-hour hearing in front of the NCAA’s committee on infractions on April 20 – the first time Pitino has ever appeared before that body – he didn’t want to talk about it.

“It was one of the most difficult days, and I don’t even want to relive any of it,” Pitino said. “So I’d rather not answer the question. And I don’t mean that it went bad, it just was excruciating, long, tedious.”

In fact, Pitino is prevented from discussing what was talked about that day by NCAA rule.

But Louisville officials, and perhaps Pitino, will have to hold at least one more discussion on the process, after it is complete, beyond discussing the final sanctions with the media and public.

The Atlantic Coast Conference will hold a review, after the infractions process has run its course.

ACC commissioner John Swofford said that the conference will not add to any NCAA sanctions – a practice that the ACC and other leagues once had. But he said that the league will ask U of L to sit down with officials from other conference schools to talk about its dealings with the NCAA.

“Any time one of our schools has any degree of NCAA problem, once it’s over with, the school involved, their representatives sit down with their colleagues at the other institutions, and they share what went on, and what they learned from the process, and what might prohibit it from happening again,” Swofford said. “So it’s, you know, a best practices sort of arrangement, where the other schools learn from what happened at a particular school, whether it’s Louisville or another school in the conference. And that’s intended to be very positive. You can always find a positive in just about any negative. Sometimes it’s hard to do.”

Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich said after the hearing on April 20 that he expected to hear an NCAA decision on possible further sanctions in around 6-8 weeks. There is no firm timetable for committee on infractions decisions. Tomorrow will mark the five-week mark since that hearing.

Among the possible options for the NCAA are further scholarship sanctions – though Louisville will enter this season with only 10 scholarship players – vacation of victories, including the 2013 NCAA championship and 2012 Final Four, or some type of suspension for Pitino.

Asked if he’d spoken to his team about possible future sanctions, Pitino said, “I don’t think anything’s going to happen for the future.”

A TIMELINE OF LOUISVILLE'S NCAA PROCESS

August 2015 – The institution learned of allegations that Andre McGee, then men's basketball program assistant (2010-11 and 2011-12 academic years), director of basketball operations (2012-13 academic year through April 2014) and representative of the institution's athletics interests while a University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) assistant men's basketball coach (April through July 2014), arranged for the provision of alcohol and adult entertainment in Minardi Hall, a campus dormitory.

September 4, 2015 – The institution interviewed McGee.

Between September 4 and 9, 2015 – The institution reported to the NCAA enforcement staff that it received information related to the possible providing of impermissible inducements involving the men's basketball program, and the enforcement staff agreed to allow the institution to begin an independent inquiry into the possible violations.

September 9-11, 2015 – The institution interviewed numerous then men's basketball student-athletes and men's basketball non-coaching staff members.

September 28, 2015 – The institution provided the enforcement staff the results of its initial inquiry.

September 29, 2015 – The institution and enforcement staff began a joint investigation of possible violations of NCAA legislation involving McGee's providing impermissible offers and inducements and extra benefits to men's basketball prospects and student-athletes.

October 21, 2015 – The enforcement staff provided the institution a verbal notice of inquiry.

October 23, 2015 – McGee resigned from UMKC.

October 26 and 27, 2015 – The institution and enforcement staff conducted the initial round of campus interviews at the institution.

December 3, 2015 – The institution's police department communicated to the enforcement staff that it was conducting a criminal investigation related to the subject matter of the institution and enforcement staff's investigation.

February 10, 2016 – Scott Cox, McGee's attorney, informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not interview with the enforcement staff or provide telephone records while facing possible state or federal criminal charges.

April 26, 2016 – The institution and enforcement staff interviewed Rick Pitino, head men's basketball coach.

May 20, 2016 – The enforcement staff requested Brandon Williams, former men's basketball program assistant, to provide copies of his cellular telephone records dated June 1 through September 30, 2014.

June 1, 2016 -- Cox informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not grant it an interview or provide requested telephone or bank records.

June 6, 2016 – The enforcement staff provided Williams a second written request for his telephone records.

June 30, 2016 – The enforcement staff provided Williams a third written request for his telephone records.

July 11, 2016 – The institution informed the enforcement staff that Williams communicated to it that he would not be providing the requested telephone records.

August 17, 2016 – The institution and enforcement staff interviewed Williams, and he refused to provide the enforcement staff with the requested records or execute a release to obtain his telephone records.

October 17, 2016 – The notice of allegations was sent to the president of the institution, Pitino, McGee and Williams.

January 12, 2017 – Cox submitted a letter stating that McGee was unable to respond to the notice of allegations because of a pending criminal investigation.

January 13, 2017 – Peter Ginsburg, Williams' attorney, requested an extension to submit Williams' response to the notice of allegations.

January 17, 2017 – The institution submitted its response to the notice of allegations.

January 17, 2017 – Pitino submitted his initial response to the notice of allegations.

January 30, 2017 – Brandon Williams submitted his initial response to the notice of allegations.

February 17, 2017 – Cox informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not participate in a prehearing conference at that time.

February 21, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with the institution.

February 22, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with Pitino.

February 23, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with Ginsburg on behalf of Williams.

March 17, 2017 – The enforcement staff submitted its reply and statement of the case to a hearing panel of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions, the institution and involved individuals.

April 20, 2017 -- Louisville officials present their defense in front of the NCAA committee on infractions in an 11-hour hearing in Cincinnati.

