Family releases funeral arrangements for 7-year-old Louisville boy killed by stray bullet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral for a 7-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet is scheduled for later this week.

A family spokesperson says the funeral for Dequante Hobbs Jr. will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center at 324 E. Broadway. A visitation is also scheduled for Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at G.C. Williams Funeral Home at 1935 W. Broadway.

The first grader was sitting at his kitchen table Sunday when a stay bullet went through the kitchen window and hit him.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

In two weeks, the Respect Project and YMCA outreach are planning on having an event at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate the boy's life.

