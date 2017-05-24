Danville man takes to Facebook to taunt U of L fans after cat ca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Danville man takes to Facebook to taunt U of L fans after cat catches cardinal

Image courtesy: Anthony Wireman's Facebook page Image courtesy: Anthony Wireman's Facebook page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Danville, Kentucky, man is taking to Facebook to taunt University of Louisville Cardinals fans after he claims his cat caught a cardinal.

Anthony Wireman posted a picture of the captured bird -- which he says was unharmed -- on his Facebook page.

"My cat is a UK fan!" Wireman posted, along with the picture. "Look what he caught AND RELEASED inside of the house! I managed to catch it with a fishing net and it flew away unharmed. C-A-T-S Cats Cats Cats!!!"

