Facility where 16-year old Gynnya McMillen died set to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The juvenile justice center where 16-year old Gynnya McMillen died in 2016 is set to close next month.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety cabinet, Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Hardin County will close in June as part of state-wide consolidation efforts.

McMillen was found dead inside her cell at Lincoln Village in January of 2016.

The press release makes no mention of McMillen or her death.

Lincoln Village will become the third juvenile corrections facility to close since 2014, joining the Murray Group Home in Calloway County and the Owensboro Treatment Center in Daviess County.

The Department of Juvenile Justice cites State Senate Bill 200, passed in 2014, as the catalyst for the changes. That bill was aimed at juvenile justice reform and reducing the population of juveniles in detention centers and increase diversion programs.

“As a result, out-of-home placements are down roughly 40 percent, and many of Kentucky’s short- and long-term facilities are routinely operating well below capacity,” the release said.

Lincoln Village had a capacity of 44 juveniles and recently had a population of around 20, according to DJJ statistics.

Those juveniles currently incarcerated there will be transferred to other facilities.

The DJJ says it is transitioning employees to other facilities and no employees are being laid off.

