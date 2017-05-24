Facility where 16-year old Gynnya McMillen died set to close - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Facility where 16-year old Gynnya McMillen died set to close

Posted: Updated:
Gynnya McMillen Gynnya McMillen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The juvenile justice center where 16-year old Gynnya McMillen died in 2016 is set to close next month.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety cabinet, Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Hardin County will close in June as part of state-wide consolidation efforts.

McMillen was found dead inside her cell at Lincoln Village in January of 2016.

The press release makes no mention of McMillen or her death.

Lincoln Village will become the third juvenile corrections facility to close since 2014, joining the Murray Group Home in Calloway County and the Owensboro Treatment Center in Daviess County.

The Department of Juvenile Justice cites State Senate Bill 200, passed in 2014, as the catalyst for the changes. That bill was aimed at juvenile justice reform and reducing the population of juveniles in detention centers and increase diversion programs.

“As a result, out-of-home placements are down roughly 40 percent, and many of Kentucky’s short- and long-term facilities are routinely operating well below capacity,” the release said.

Lincoln Village had a capacity of 44 juveniles and recently had a population of around 20, according to DJJ statistics.

Those juveniles currently incarcerated there will be transferred to other facilities.

The DJJ says it is transitioning employees to other facilities and no employees are being laid off.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.