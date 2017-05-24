Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Final NBA draft decisions, Previewing conference baseball tournaments, Derby winner falls short at Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford had all the bases covered in dissecting the week's biggest sports news.

Here's some of what the guys talked about in this week's chat:

- Final NBA Draft decisions

- Rick and Eric preview the conference baseball tournaments

- What happened to Derby winner Always Dreaming at The Preakness?

See the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember you can take part in the live chat on Wednesday mornings at 10:30.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.