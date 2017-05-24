'ClassDojo' app helps parents keep track of kids at school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'ClassDojo' app helps parents keep track of kids at school

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new app makes it possible for parents to keep an eye on their kids while they are at school.

It's called ClassDojo. Students can snap pictures of their classwork and share stories -- a lot like Snapchat. There's even a system where teachers dish out and deduct points -- called "Dojos" -- depending on a kid's behavior.

Parents can also get notification updates on their child's performance and direct message with teachers.

