LMPD searching for man accused of sexual abuse at massage parlor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for man accused of sexual abuse at massage parlor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for sexual abuse.

Felipe Saucedo, 32, is wanted for sexual misconduct and sexual abuse resulting from his business, a massage parlor at 705 E. Market Street.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 155 pounds with brown eyes. He drives a black classic Chevrolet Caprice.

If you have any information on Saucedo's whereabouts, you're asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

