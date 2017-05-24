Donna Hargens spends last day of school as JCPS superintendent visiting teachers, students

Wednesday marked the final last day of school for Superintendent Donna Hargens -- at least in JCPS, a district she has led for the past six years.More >>
Thousands of JCPS seniors will earn diplomas in dozens of graduation ceremonies that will begin Wednesday evening and last through Friday.More >>
"I do believe that the culture and morale go hand in hand and they both have to be addressed right away.”More >>
The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.More >>
JCPS has opted not to renew the contract of its chief business officer, Tom Hudson.More >>
"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."More >>
Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.More >>
The perfect attendance bonuses will cost JCPS about $3 million by the end of the school year -- money that will not go to other programs.More >>
