30 bomb-sniffing dogs certified at ATF training exercise in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In one room of the Kentucky Exposition Center on Wednesday, backpacks lined the floor to simulate events like the Boston Marathon bombing.

"Vegas," a bomb-sniffing dog with Louisville ATF, sniffed the backpacks one-by-one and detected a pressure cooker. When he found it, he immediately sat down.

"The dogs can come out and locate evidence that is sometimes not able to be found by folks working the crime scenes," said Dan Neie, an ATF Special Agent Canine Handler. "They can use that evidence down the line for criminal prosecution."

The 4-year-old dog and others have helped at big political events like the Republican National Convention and security at the Kentucky Derby. This week, the ATF hosted a regional certification for dogs used in the military, local police departments and federal agencies.

In another room at the Expo Center, there are chairs everywhere and bags on the floor. When the dog finds an explosive, he or she is rewarded with a toy or treats.

"In addition to large explosives and things like that, she can find shell casings and even firearms," Neie said. "So some days, we'll support local police departments."

It's part of their National Odor Recognition Test (NORT) training.

"We're here to protect the public," said Cody Monday, a Lead Instructor for NORT. "We are here to ensure all of the dogs can find basic explosive odor. We are also here to imprint them on homemade explosives stuff they can't normally get. We bring it here."

Thirty dogs were certified at this week's training.

