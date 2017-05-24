New scholarship offers free tuition for students seeking short-term certifications

At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.

When Chelsea Smith continued her education after high school, she wished there were more scholarships open to her for short-term certifications, like the new Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.

“I just graduated a two-and-a-half-year Aviation Maintenance Technology Program,” she said. “It wasn't bad because it was community college, but all schooling is expensive. I wish that something like this would be available.”

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet announced Wednesday it's offering free tuition for short-term programs in five industries that are in the highest demand in the state:

Healthcare

Business and IT

Construction

Transportation and Logistics

Advanced Manufacturing

The scholarship covers whatever financial aid doesn't cover. It's designed to help people like Javeare White chase his dream of becoming an air craft mechanic.

“With me getting this degree, it advances my job position,” White said.

He just finished a two-and-a-half-year program. Although it didn’t require a four-year degree, he can still make six figures one day in the near future. He has a family to support, so he didn't have time to dedicate four more years to traditional college.

“I’m a little jealous that they're just now handing this scholarship out,” White said. “I would probably be the first guy signing up for it.”

The scholarship is open to people of all ages who live in Kentucky, as long as they have a high school diploma or a GED, but not an associate’s degree or higher.

For more information, click here or text JOBSKY to 66186.

