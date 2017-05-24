Coroner identifies Park Duvalle homicide victim - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies Park Duvalle homicide victim

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has released the identity of a man who was shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Tuesday night. 

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jack Arnold, 24-year-old Darnell Hunt died at 2:40 Wednesday afternoon from a single gunshot wound to the head. 

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street. Police found Hunt inside a vehicle. 

LMPD doesn't have any suspects at this time. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

