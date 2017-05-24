Man dies after being shot in the head Tuesday in Park Duvalle ne - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after being shot in the head Tuesday in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot in the head Tuesday night in the Park Duvalle neighborhood has died.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street. The victim, a black male in his 20s, was found shot in a vehicle. He was transported to University Hospital, where he died Wednesday.

LMPD doesn't have any suspects at this time. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Related Stories:

Man shot in the head in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.