LEWIS | LouCity has chance to face MLS competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Soccer fans in the Louisville-area are longing for a Major League Soccer team in the city. They have a shot to get a team here, if for only one game.

LouCity FC is still alive in the in-season US Open Cup. If the Boys in Purple defeat Cincinnati on May 31st, the Columbus Crew, from the MLS, will come to Louisville to take on LouCity.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. I think Cincinnati will be a very tough game,” said James O’Connor, head coach of Louisville City FC. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in April. The most memorable play of that match was Cincinnati’s Djiby Fall biting Louisville’s Niall McCabe, leading to Fall’s six game suspension.

“We want to play good teams with good crowds” midfielder/defender Sean Totsch said. “That’s what the Open Cup is about. It’s about playing good teams and having that win or go home mentality.”

Should LouCity top Cincinnati, the visit from Columbus would be sometime in mid-June at Louisville Slugger Field.

