Jason Ellis' family remembers Figo, his former K-9 partner

BLOOMFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't long ago that we watched a brokenhearted dog put his paw on his fallen partner's casket. 

Four years later, Jason Ellis' loved ones still have broken hearts. It's not only because answers never seem to come, but because another one of their own has passed. 

"There's nobody like Figo," said Ellis' mother-in-law, Kris Phillips.

As the years have gone by, Figo the German Shepherd went through hip dysplasia and severe arthritis. He seemed to make it through it all.

"He was acting more like his old self," Phillips said. "He had a good report from the vet."

But on Tuesday, Figo died in his sleep.

"I'm crushed, because I wanted Figo alive when we get the news that they've solved it," she said.

Phillips, who had been caring for Figo, said in a way the passing makes some sense.

"My daughter said it best: She said it's just almost fitting that he would go as we're planning this memorial," Phillips said.

At the same time, it hit the family hard. Ellis' kids were devastated once again. 

Plans are in the works to make sure Figo is remembered properly. There's talk of a memorial service at the police department or maybe beside Ellis' grave.

Then, the family would like for the dog to be laid to rest with Ellis. 

"So, 20,30, 50, 100 years from now, people will look up the story and never forget it," Phillips said. 

Highview Cemetery won't allow dogs to be buried there. The operator tells us an urn with Figo's ashes would be allowed to be placed at Ellis' graveside.

