Jason Ellis' family remembers Figo, his former K-9 partner

At the final JCPS board meeting of the school year Tuesday, district leaders brought up possible changes to the student handbook involving student behavior policies.

JCPS looks at possible changes to student discipline codes

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.

Coroner's office needs public's help locating next of kin for Louisville woman

The complaint says the alleged incident happened on May 9.

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, after he was interviewed by police.

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.

Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

BLOOMFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't long ago that we watched a brokenhearted dog put his paw on his fallen partner's casket.

Four years later, Jason Ellis' loved ones still have broken hearts. It's not only because answers never seem to come, but because another one of their own has passed.

"There's nobody like Figo," said Ellis' mother-in-law, Kris Phillips.

As the years have gone by, Figo the German Shepherd went through hip dysplasia and severe arthritis. He seemed to make it through it all.

"He was acting more like his old self," Phillips said. "He had a good report from the vet."

But on Tuesday, Figo died in his sleep.

"I'm crushed, because I wanted Figo alive when we get the news that they've solved it," she said.

Phillips, who had been caring for Figo, said in a way the passing makes some sense.

"My daughter said it best: She said it's just almost fitting that he would go as we're planning this memorial," Phillips said.

At the same time, it hit the family hard. Ellis' kids were devastated once again.

Plans are in the works to make sure Figo is remembered properly. There's talk of a memorial service at the police department or maybe beside Ellis' grave.

Then, the family would like for the dog to be laid to rest with Ellis.

"So, 20,30, 50, 100 years from now, people will look up the story and never forget it," Phillips said.

Highview Cemetery won't allow dogs to be buried there. The operator tells us an urn with Figo's ashes would be allowed to be placed at Ellis' graveside.

