LMPD and victim's family pleading for leads in fatal hit-and-run

Maguerite Malone, the mother of the victim, keeps a blanket with her daughter's face on it close.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is back to square one in its investigation into a fatal hit-and-run that killed an Army veteran last month.

It happened on the morning of Thunder Over Louisville, and since then, detectives have received and worked several leads. They've all been dead ends.

Maguerite Malone, the mother of the victim, keeps a blanket with her daughter's face on it close.

"It's all I have left -- is her face," Malone said.

The blanket provides the kind of comfort Malone never thought she would need.

"She was supposed to bury me," she said. "Parents not supposed to bury they children."

Monedria Malone, 35, was killed in the hit-and-run in April. It happened at the corner of Indian Trail and Unseld Boulevard in Newburg.

The driver left the scene, but LMPD said he left a lot of evidence behind, including the make and model of the car. The department even has a picture of it -- a dark Nissan Rogue, 2011 to 2014.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the car right before the crash.

"The vehicle in question was traveling westbound on Indiana Trail," said Sgt. William Patterson with LMPD's Traffic Unit.

Sgt. Patterson said the driver got out of the car and talked to a witness, who was able to provide a description.

"A black male of African descent ... with a pretty decent, heavy accent," Patterson said.

Since then, police have received several tips and worked at least one really good lead, but there's still been no arrest.

"The investigators were all disappointed that that lead didn't pan out," Patterson said.

Back at square one, police are hoping social media or this story will produce more leads.

"Since that first little barrage of tips, we haven't gotten any at all," he said. "We reach out to anybody out there who was in the area at the time."

Maguerite Malone is still hurt, grieving and disappointed, but she's also willing to forgive.

"I hope he will turn himself in," she said. "But I can't forgive someone that I don't see."

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

