Southern Indiana man charged with child battery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana man charged with child battery

Posted: Updated:
Devin Wilson Devin Wilson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is charged with battery after Indiana State Police said he hit his 5-year-old and 19-month old stepdaughters with a belt.

ISP and Indiana Child Protective Services found that Devin Wilson, 22, of Hardinsburg, Indiana, hit both children hard enough to leave markings on their back side.

Wilson is charged with two counts of battery on a person less than 14 years of age causing injury. He was arrested Wednesday outside the Orange County Courthouse and transported to the Orange County Jail where he's being held on a $300,000 bond.

