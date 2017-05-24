UPDATE: Authorities identify woman killed by train in SW Jeffers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Authorities identify woman killed by train in SW Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in southwest Jefferson County Wednesday night. 

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse, 20-year-old Shelby Murphy was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m. from blunt force trauma to the head and torso. 

Police say she was hit on the tracks along Dixie Highway near Richie Lane around 8:45 p.m. 

Investigators say Murphy was sitting on the tracks in the rain as the train approached. Police don't know why she was sitting on the tracks. 

