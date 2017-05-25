New Albany restaurant heavily damaged by morning fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany restaurant heavily damaged by morning fire

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) - New Albany firefighters battled a blaze at a business on West Market Street Thursday morning.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. at the Hitching Post Tavern. Fire officials believe it may have started in a salon behind the tavern.

The restaurant was severely damaged.

Firefighters say the age of the building made it difficult to fight the fire.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.